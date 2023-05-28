A fantasy football look at the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023
Wide Receiver 1: Ja’Marr Chase (1.03)
Chase’s spot at the beginning of the first round gives you little flexibility in where to take him. Justin Jefferson is the sole wide receiver ahead of Chase, but I still expect Chase to be taken top-three in most drafts due to his volume and explosiveness.
My advice for drafting this Bengals player is simple: if he’s there, draft him. Chase joining your team will require a pretty penny, but he will regain his rookie form if he can stay healthy. A hairline fracture on his hip limited Chase a few games, but he is still one of the most elite talents in the game.
Drafting Chase in the first round will mean targeting a running back in the second before returning to wide receiver or running back in the third round. Tony Pollard, Breece Hall, and Rhamondre Stevenson would all be excellent pickups in the second round that help to balance your team. Pairing Chase up with a consistent producer in the third round such as Deebo Samuel or Garrett Wilson, could help double down on a premier wide receiver room.
Wide Receiver 2: Tee Higgins (2.07)
Higgins is an intriguing prospect at his current ADP since it forces fantasy managers to double up on receiver early or take a running back in the first. Both of these possibilities come with risks.
Higgins is looking to have another productive season after dropping 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns on defenses in 2022. The Bengals' star receiver could be the number 1 option on any other team, but he still gets targets in Cincinnati’s high-powered offense.
If you have a top-five fantasy pick, taking a premier running back such as Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley gives you the flexibility to take Higgins in the second. If Higgins is your first receiver taken, be sure to take another receiver in the third round before returning to running back.
Prospects such as Amon-ra St. Brown or Chris Olave would be a perfect pairing option with Higgins. Additionally, drafting Burrow if he falls to you in the fourth would be a great Bengals stack that could do some serious damage.
Wide Receiver 3: Tyler Boyd (Undrafted)
To be entirely honest. Boyd is only worth a late-round selection as an insurance policy if Higgins or Chase gets injured. Since both receivers missed some games in 2022, selecting Boyd with your final pick could be utilized as a Flex option if you have Higgins or Chase on your roster and they go down.