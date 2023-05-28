A fantasy football look at the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023
D/ST: (Undrafted)
I cannot stress enough how beneficial it is to draft the Bengals' D/ST unit in one of the final three rounds. Instead of taking flyers on players that might not pan out or veterans without any gas in the tank, take the Bengals D/ST while it is still available.
Cincinnati plays the AFC South and the NFC West this year, two divisions with the worst collective defenses. This Bengals unit has the potential to finish as the number one D/ST overall.
Kicker: Evan McPherson (13.04)
While McPherson had a down year in 2022, he is still being drafted in the top-five kickers along with future Hall-of-Famer Justin Tucker and kicking studs in Butker, Koo, and Bass. If you feel so inclined to take McPherson solely because he is on the Bengals, then by all means, take him as his reduced ADP.
Daniel Carlson is another great kicker in a similar ADP, but both will get the job done. However, make to not simply take the kicker spot once your starters are drafted, wait until later rounds.