Final domino effect for the Bengals now that Joe Burrow has a new contract
Part of the drama is over. The Cincinnati Bengals signed Joe Burrow to a contract extension and now Bengals fans can exhale a bit.
While that "drama" is behind us, there are still some decisions that need to be made. With Burrow signed and under contract for the next half-decade, what could happen next for the Bengals?
Domino Effect No. 1: Tee Higgins -- Does he get extended?
Normally, it'd be a no-brainer to extend Higgins as well as the quarterback who just got his massive new contract. For the Bengals, however, they have another wide receiver set to earn a gigantic extension this time next year and that's Ja'Marr Chase.
Yes, the team is lucky to have two superstar receivers but now they're entering the period where they're literally going to have to pay the price for that. Now that Burrow is extended, what happens with Higgins? The team likely turns their attention to him now but the important thing to remember here is that they don't necessarily HAVE to extend Higgins now.
The former second-round pick is under contract for one more year and then the Bengals can slap him with the franchise tag if an agreement isn't reached. While Higgins has been saying all of the right things, he does share the same agent as Jessie Bates who left this offseason for a huge contract with the Atlanta Falcons.
Agents' purposes are to get their client the most money possible. Higgins does appear to want to stay in Cincinnati but if a deal isn't done by the time the season starts, will the team plan to just franchise tag him next year? This could be the next domino to fall.