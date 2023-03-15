Final predictions for what happens to remaining Bengals free agents
Clark Harris will sign elsewhere or retire
After the Bengals re-signed Cal Adomitis following his rookie season as the team's long snapper, that pretty much was the writing on the wall for Clark Harris. The long-time Bengals long snapper was injured in Week 1 and that allowed the team to see what his replacement could do.
Maybe Harris, who turns 39 years old in July, decides to retire rather than snap the ball for another team but he's not coming back to Cincinnati unless it's to hang out on the practice squad.
Chris Lammons will sign elsewhere
The Bengals were never really interested in seeing what Chris Lammons could do for them when they put a waiver claim in for him in January. The strategy behind that waiver claim was so that the Chiefs couldn't get their player back who had logged the most snaps on special teams. It didn't work, as the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl.
Drew Sample will re-sign with the Bengals
Following the Bengals' loss in the AFC title game, I figured Drew Sample's time with the team was as good as over but after they opted not to tender Mitchell Wilcox, keeping Sample isn't farfetched. The former second-round pick isn't a great pass-catcher but he's a good blocker and this team shouldn't be so quick to say goodbye to decent blockers.