Final predictions for what happens to remaining Bengals free agents
Max Scharping will sign elsewhere
The Bengals found themselves in a rough spot in the playoffs, as they were without both of their starting tackles and their starting right guard. Max Scharping filled in at right guard and played okay but another team will surely take note of that and bring him in. Maybe the Bengals are able to retain him and keep him as Alex Cappa's backup but a team might be far more desperate than Cincinnati for Scharping's services.
Trent Taylor will sign elsewhere
Cincinnati would surely love to have Trent Taylor back for their special teams but another team might be willing to bring him in as wide receiver depth. Whenever Taylor was called upon to line up as a receiver, he looked okay and the Bengals are going to be sinking a lot of money into the position over the next year. This might be a deal they're willing to pass on.
Mitchell Wilcox will sign elsewhere
If Drew Sample doesn't come back to the Queen City then maybe Mitchell Wilcox re-signs and serves as the backup tight end to whoever the team signs or drafts as the starter. I'm going to assume Wilcox could be a more popular name in free agency than Sample, however, due to staying healthy last season and being a bigger name for the team.