Final weather report for Bengals vs. 49ers Week 8 matchup
The Cincinnati Bengals head to California for a Week 8 match-up against the San Francisco 49ers. This is a big game for both sides because the Bengals can move to 4-3 with a win while the Niners would be losers of three straight games if the Bengals left Levi's Stadium with a victory.
The Bengals haven't played a game in California yet this season and their one game on the West Coast was in a dome. Fortunately, the weather for Sunday's game looks pretty great and should be perfect football weather.
Bengals vs. 49ers weather
According to NFL Weather, at kickoff, it'll be 68 degrees with sunny skies and 10 MPH winds. When the third quarter kicks off, the same sunny skies will remain and it'll be 69 degrees. By the fourth quarter, it'll be 68 degrees.
Overall, the weather forecast looks great for this key match-up and if the Bengals escape Levi's Stadium with a win, they'll not only sweep the NFC West but they'll be above .500 for the first time this season. The bad news is that even with a win and Browns and Steelers losses, the Bengals would still be in last place in the AFC North.
That's a problem for another day though. Right now, the Bengals need to take care of business against the 49ers and get themselves back in the playoff hunt.