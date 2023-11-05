Final weather report for Bengals vs. Bills Week 9 matchup
There's a big game on Sunday Night Football this week and it happens to include the Cincinnati Bengals. The 4-3 Bengals will host the 5-3 Buffalo Bills in the bright lights of primetime with the hopes of moving to 5-3 and increasing their chances of making the playoffs.
The Bills have a chance to grab the top spot in the AFC East thanks to the Dolphins losing in Germany earlier on Sunday. The Bengals can make things even crazier in the competitve AFC North with a win but they'd still be at or near the bottom thanks to the rest of the division sitting with winning records heading into Sunday's slate.
The last time the Bengals and Bills played, it was in a snowy Orchard Park and Cincinnati had no problem disposing of the Bills that day, winning by double digits. What's the weather going to be like for the rematch?
Bengals vs. Bills weather
According to NFL Weather, it'll be 50 degrees at kickoff with partly cloudy skies. The temperature will drop throughout the night, as it'll be 48 degrees at the start of the second quarter and 47 degrees when halftime wraps up. By the fourth quarter, it's forecasted to be 45 degrees with partly cloudy skies with virtually no wind.
The Bengals beat the Bills in a blizzard so this weather shouldn't change their red-hot ways right now. Let's hope they keep this win streak going and win big on Sunday night.