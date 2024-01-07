Final weather report for Bengals vs. Browns Week 18 matchup
Could there be snow at Paycor Stadium?
There's one more game on the Cincinnati Bengals' schedule and it'll be against their in-state rivals as the Battle of Ohio is set to take place at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals won't be making a Super Bowl push this year but the Cleveland Browns have shocked the world by making it into the playoffs.
This game probably won't end up meaning much since the Bengals are eliminated and the Browns are locked into their playoff spot. We can still check out what the weather is going to be like for those who are attending though.
Bengals vs. Browns weather
According to NFL Weather, it'll be 36 degrees but will feel like 27 degrees when the game kicks off at 1:00 PM EST. There's a slight chance of rain showers with 14 MPH winds and gusts up to 22 MPH. By the fourth quarter, the temperature won't climb much, as it'll only be 37 degrees but will feel like 29 degrees. It'll be mostly cloudy and the winds will decrease to 13 MPH with gusts up 19 MPH.
The Weather Channel, on the other hand, says that the high on Sunday will be 38 degrees with a 45 percent chance of snow. We'll have to see which forecast ends up being more accurate.