Final weather report for Bengals vs. Chiefs Week 17 matchup
What's the weather looking like in Kansas City?
A lot is on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals head to Arrowhead to play the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams are coming off humbling losses in Week 16 and will be looking to right the ship in Week 17.
For the Bengals, a loss practically eliminates them from the playoff race. For the Chiefs, a loss makes Week 18 a lot more stressful for them as they still have yet to clinch the AFC West and need just one more win to do so.
Will the weather be a factor in this showdown?
Bengals vs. Chiefs weather
According to NFL Weather, it's slated to be 35 degrees with partly cloudy skies in Kansas City at kickoff. NFL Weather says that it will feel like 27 degrees outside. This will be the forecast throughout the game and there will be 10 MPH winds as well.
All in all, the weather hopefully shouldn't prevent the Bengals from going into Arrowhead and leaving with a much-needed victory.