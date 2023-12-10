Final weather report for Bengals vs. Colts Week 14 matchup
Forecast: Chilly but could be worse.
The Cincinnati Bengals return home to host the Indianapolis Colts in a key AFC showdown. The winner of this game will secure a key tiebreaker for the playoffs. The Bengals are 6-6 and need this win to stay afloat in the playoff race, as they have just two conference wins and could desperately use a third win in the AFC.
For such a key game taking place outdoors in the midwest in December, it's worth wondering if the weather will be a factor.
Bengals vs. Colts weather
According to NFL Weather, the first three quarters will have a forecast of 39 degrees with mostly cloudy skies but it will feel like 33 degrees with 9 MPH winds and 10 MPH gusts. In the fourth quarter, it'll drop one degree but the mostly cloudy skies will remain.
For this time of year, the weather certainly could be a lot worse. It hopefully won't be too much of a factor when these two teams take the field and hopefully, the Bengals can rattle off a second straight win.