Final weather report for Bengals vs. Jaguars Week 13 matchup
Should be a gorgeous night in Jacksonville!
The Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars will play on Monday Night Football in a game that a few weeks ago was viewed as must-see TV. That is not the case anymore, as Joe Burrow not being active for this game takes the shine out of the match-up.
For those who are attending the game, what can you expect weather-wise?
Bengals vs. Jaguars weather
According to NFL Weather, it'll be a beautiful night for some football. It'll be 63 degrees with mostly cloudy skies at kickoff and the temperature won't drop much. By the start of the fourth quarter, it'll be 61 degrees outside and those mostly cloudy skies will stick around throughout the game.
There won't be much wind, just 6 MPH with wind gusts at 9 MPH. Again, perfect football weather even if the game on the field might not live up to its original billing.