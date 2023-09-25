Final weather report for Bengals vs. Rams Week 3 matchup
What conditions will the Super Bowl LVI rematch be played in?
Cincinnati Bengals fans have been waiting all day for Monday night this week, as their squad is set to host the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium for one of the two Monday night match-ups. The Bengals vs. Rams game is set to kick off at 8:15 EST.
This is a rematch of Super Bowl LVI, held in February 2022, where the Rams took down the Bengals by a score of 23-20. It was the first Super Bowl the Bengals had been in since the late 80s and their first Super Bowl against a team that wasn't the 49ers.
The Bengals certainly have had this game circled on their calendars since the schedules were announced. While a regular-season win won't be enough to wipe away the pain of that Super Bowl loss, it'd go a long way toward helping this team rebound from an 0-2 start.
Bengals vs. Rams weather
Fortunately, the weather for this game looks to be good. Per NFL Weather, the forecast for kickoff is set to be partly cloudy and 73 degrees with wind gusts up to 7 MPH. By the second quarter, the temperature should be around 71 degrees and in the third and fourth quarters, it'll be approximately 68 degrees with party cloudy skies remaining throughout.
This is perfect football weather, as there won't be rain to mess with the ball or the field and it won't be super hot either. Hopefully, the Bengals use this weather to their advantage and get in the win column on Monday night!