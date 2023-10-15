Final weather report for Bengals vs. Seahawks Week 6 matchup
There might be some rain today...
The 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals have one game remaining before they enter their bye week and it'll come against the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks. A win this week puts Cincinnati at 3-3 and back at .500, something that seemed unlikely given how terribly they started the season.
Fortunately, the Bengals return home to Paycor Stadium for this critical match-up. Will the weather be kind to them as they try to reach .500 for the first time this season?
Bengals vs. Seahawks weather
According to NFL Weather, the forecast for the 1:00 PM EST kickoff is 55 degrees. There's a chance of rain showers and 15 MPH winds with gusts up to 23 MPH. The rain could continue throughout the game as will the strong gusts. By the fourth quarter, the weather forecast is 58 degrees.
The Bengals played in one other rain game this year and it was in their miserable Week 1 loss in Cleveland. Rain means that teams might try to run the ball more and that favors the Seahawks, who have Kenneth Walker on their roster. Walker has rushed for 283 yards and five touchdowns through four games while averaging 70.8 yards per game.
The Bengals run defense has had their fair share of problems so far this season. Stopping Walker won't be an easy task so hopefully, the rain holds off so the Seahawks are tempted to air things out more.