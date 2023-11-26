Final weather report for Bengals vs. Steelers Week 12 matchup
Could be a wet one at Paycor...
For anyone heading to Paycor Stadium to see the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, you might want to bring a poncho and/or an umbrella. It's going to be a wet one out there for this AFC North showdown.
Bengals vs. Steelers weather
According to NFL Weather, there's definite rain in the forecast and it'll be 48 degrees with 10 MPH winds at kickoff. By the fourth quarter, the temperature won't drop much, sitting at 47 degrees but the rain will continue throughout the game.
The Bengals need to win this game if they want any hopes of staying alive in the playoff hunt. A loss, especially without having their starting quarterback, would make it hard for them to bounce back Hopefully the weather doesn't deter them too much from doing what they want to do on offense.