Final weather report for Bengals vs. Vikings Week 15 matchup
There's a slight chance of rain in the forecast.
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Minnesota Vikings for some Saturday NFL action. Both teams are sitting at 7-6 and lingering around the playoff picture. The Vikings would be in the postseason if it began right now while the Bengals would miss out.
What does the weather forecast look like for this AFC/NFC showdown?
Bengals vs. Vikings weather
According to NFL Weather, it'll be 53 degrees with a slight chance of rain at kickoff. The chance of rain will continue throughout the game but the temperature will get up to 54 degrees by the fourth quarter. There will be 9 MPH winds with 13 MPH gusts.
The Bengals played in the rain/snow last week and managed to win by 20 points over a feisty Colts team so let's hope playing in the elements is also too much for the Vikings to handle. They play their home games in a dome after all so this is definitely an advantage for the Stripes as they look to move to 8-6 on the year.