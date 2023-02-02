The first of many future Tee Higgins trade proposals has arrived
We all knew it was coming. Tee Higgins still has a year remaining on his contract but that won't stop people from speculating about the Cincinnati Bengals potentially shopping him this offseason.
While fans don't want to imagine a future without Higgins, there are certainly benefits to trading Higgins in 2023. He's eligible for an extension this offseason and will cost a lot of money to keep in Cincinnati. Pair that with also trying to extend Joe Burrow and Logan Wilson, saving money in the future for Ja'Marr Chase, and also re-signing guys like Germaine Pratt, Hayden Hurst, Vonn Bell, and others, and the Bengals have a lot of financial decisions to make this offseason.
That being said, the Bengals' offense is better with Higgins and you'd have to think they'd only trade him if he demands to be paid like a WR1 this spring. He does have the same agent as Jessie Bates, which is worth noting.
Get ready for an offseason filled with Higgins trade scenarios but right now, we have the first of many. This one comes from Marcus Mosher of PFF.
Tee Higgins trade scenario
With the PFF article being one that you need to be a subscriber to read, I won't take direct quotes from Mosher's piece. Essentially though, he has Higgins landing with the New York Giants and says that the G-Men would have to pay a fortune for the Bengals wideout.
New York could certainly use Higgins, as their wide receiver room was terrible in 2022 so it'd make a lot of sense for them to be aggressive in adding someone like Higgins. The quarterback situation would be a major dropoff for Higgins, though, as he'd go from having a top 3 quarterback throwing to him to a current question mark. Maybe Daniel Jones is back but even if he is, is that a good thing for Higgins?
I won't be surprised if Higgins is traded this offseason despite fans' thoughts on the subject. It's not easy to keep everyone and after seeing the Packers trade Davante Adams, the Titans trade A.J. Brown, and the Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill last offseason, why should Higgins staying in Cincinnati be a guarantee?