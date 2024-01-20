5 Former Bengals hoping to advance this weekend
Former Cincinnati Bengals players are still in the playoffs, hoping to advance with their new teams. Read about their journeys and their roles on their current teams.
By Glenn Adams
DT Andrew Brown (Bills)
Marvin Lewis’ final draft with the Bengals came in 2018. The highlights from that class were Jessie Bates and Sam Hubbard. That draft also included defensive tackle Andrew Brown in the fifth round out of Virginia.
Brown’s tenure in Cincinnati was short-lived. In the middle of his second year in Cincinnati, the Texans signed Brown off of the practice squad.
Brown has bounced around quite a bit since departing from Queen City. After stops in Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Los Angeles, Arizona, and Chicago, the defensive tackle landed in Buffalo midseason. Now, he is on a team with a chance to advance to the AFC Championship game if the Bills defeat Kansas City on Sunday. Let’s hope that happens.
Michael Jordan (Packers)
In Zac Taylor’s first draft as Bengals head coach, Cincinnati selected guard Michael Jordan out of Ohio State. However, he only lasted two seasons in Cincinnati before being released, despite being a fourth-round pick and starting 19 games in two years.
Most fans will remember that during the 2020 season, Jordan was pushed back into Burrow, resulting in the rookie QB's injury against the then-Washington Football Team.
Heading into 2021, Jordan had the inside track on winning the guard competition at the beginning of August. At the end of the month, he was released.
Jordan signed with Carolina, where he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The guard currently plays for the Packers and is on their practice squad. If Jordan Love continues to play the way he has recently, ex-Bengal Michael Jordan could soon find himself in the NFC Championship Game.