Full Thursday Night Football schedule for the 2024 NFL season
Thursday Night Football has become a staple of the weekly NFL schedule. While it might not be super popular among players due to the quick turnaround time from the previous game, it has gained popularity with fans as it provides an additional night to watch football. Who doesn't like that?
TNF kicks off the league's action every week, and often features marquee matchups that appeal to a national audience. During the 2024 season, games played on Thursday night will air exclusively on Amazon Prime and on NFL+.
Full Thursday Night Football schedule
Every team in the league will play in at least one Thursday night games. The Cincinnati Bengals will play in two. The Bengals will face the division-rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, and then another team from the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 16. The full schedule can be found below.
- Week 1 - Ravens at Chiefs - September 5th
- Week 2 - Bills at Dolphins - Sept 12
- Week 3 - Patriots at Jets - Sept 19
- Week 4 - Cowboys at Jets - Sept 26
- Week 5 - Buccaneers at Falcons - October 3
- Week 6 - 49ers at Seahawks - Oct 10
- Week 7 - Broncos at Saints - Oct 17
- Week 8 - Vikings at Rams - Oct 24
- Week 9 - Texans at Jets - Oct 31
- Week 10 - Bengals at Ravens - November 7
- Week 11 - Commanders at Eagles - Nov 14
- Week 12 - Steelers at Browns - Nov 21
- Week 13 - Raiders at Chiefs (Black Friday game) - Nox 29 at 3 pm EST
- Week 14 - Packers at Lions - December 5th
- Week 15 - Rams at 49ers - Dec 12
- Week 16 - Browns at Bengals - Dec 19
- Week 17 - Seahawks at Bears - Dec 26
Kickoff for all games is 8:20 pm E.T., except the Black Friday game in Week 13, which will begin at 3 pm E.T.