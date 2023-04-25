Future NFL Draft Locations: 2024, 2025 & Beyond
The 2023 NFL Draft is being held at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, and is set to run from April 27 to April 29. The NFL Draft used to take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City every year but starting in 2017, they began to have it somewhere new each year.
When the Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, everything was done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following year when Cincinnati took Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick, the draft was held in Cleveland.
Last year when the Bengals held the second-to-last pick in the first round due to reaching the Super Bowl in surprising fashion, the NFL Draft took place in Las Vegas. Now it's in Kansas City.
Where will the NFL Draft take place in the future?
This time next year, the draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan. We don't have official word as to where the 2025 NFL Draft will be held as of this writing but according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Green Bay is working hard to land that year's event.
"Green Bay wants the draft in either 2025 or 2027 and has decided not to apply to host the 2026 draft because its energies that year will go toward hosting the Wisconsin-Notre Dame game at Lambeau Field. The 2023 draft will be in Kansas City and the 2024 draft will be in Detroit."- Michael David Smith
If this blurb is correct, if Green Bay doesn't get the 2025 NFL Draft, they'll direct their attention to the 2027 NFL Draft due to the big college football game they're hosting in 2026. That could hopefully open things up for Cincinnati to throw their hat into the ring though nothing's been mentioned about them doing so.