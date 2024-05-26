Geno Stone talks transitioning from Ravens to Bengals
After spending the past four seasons as a member of the rival Ravens, safety Geno Stone is making the transition to life as a Cincinnati Bengal. The Bengals signed Stone to a two-year, $14 million deal in free agency, and the hopes are high for him in Cincinnati.
But, before Stone can make a major impact on the field, he has to get acclimated with his new teammates, coaches and organization -- something he's in the process of doing currenc
“I feel like I’m easing in,” Stone said. “You know, it’s like my first time going on a new team in four years so you know it’s different being in a different building for so many years and knowing what to expect, so my thing is coming in here, trying to learn everybody. I knew Vonn (Bell) for a long time, so I try to hang around him and he kind of guides me around and helps me learn everything here so you know it’s been fun so far though.”
Along with veteran safety Vonn Bell, who the Bengals brought back in free agency, Stone will be looked to provide leadership to what is a relatively young secondary in Cincinnati, and he's ready and willing to embrace that role.
“On the back end, get everyone lined up, we make the big plays and being leaders in the back end,” Stone said. “You know, I play next to more the vet side of the room right now with me and Vonn probably leading. It’s kind of weird. I haven’t been an older guy in the room my whole career and now I’m like probably the second oldest in the room, maybe third behind Mike (Hilton). It’s kind of weird. But that’s the main thing being leaders on the back end, making sure everyone’s doing their job, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Smith won't have to wait too long to face off against his former team next season, as the Bengals are slated to host the Ravens in Week 5.