Grading the Bengals' rivals performance in the 2023 NFL Draft
What grade do the Browns deserve?
- R3: P74 - Cedric Tillman, WR (Tennessee)
- R3: P98 - Siaki Ika, DL (Baylor)
- R4: P111 - Dawand Jones, OT (Ohio State)
- R4: P126 - Isaiah McGuire, EDGE (Missouri)
- R5: P140 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB (UCLA)
- R5: P142 - Cameron Mitchell, CB (Northwestern)
- R6: P190 - Luke Wypler, C (Ohio State)
After years of holding a high draft pick, the Browns had to wait until the third round to make their first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. This, of course, was a result of the Deshaun Watson trade.
The Browns benefitted from so many teams passing on Dawand Jones and were able to snag the Ohio State tackle in the fourth round. Jones could very well go on to become a starter on the left or right side for Cleveland and that's a pick the Bengals could have made when Jones slid. They also nabbed another OSU offensive lineman late in the game with Wypler in the final round.
The first pick the Browns made was Tillman, proving they want to give Watson as many weapons as possible in his second season -- and first full season -- in Cleveland. The Browns also put a strong emphasis on getting better on defense with the additions of Ika and McGuire. Bengals fans might be seeing a lot of these two in the coming years.