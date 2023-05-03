Grading the Bengals' rivals performance in the 2023 NFL Draft
What grade do the Steelers deserve?
- R1: P14 - Broderick Jones, OT (Georgia)
- R2: P49 - Joey Porter Jr., CB (Penn State)
- R3: P93 - Darnell Washington, TE (Georgia)
- R4: P132 - Nick Herbig, LB (Wisconsin)
- R7: P241 - Cory Trice Jr., CB (Purdue)
- R7: P251 - Spencer Anderson, OG (Maryland)
Bengals fans were seething on Friday night when the Steelers grabbed Joey Porter at the very beginning of the second round and then managed to nab Darnell Washington in the third round despite the Bengals originally being ahead of them. Cincinnati traded back in a deal with Kansas City and that move allowed Pittsburgh to snag the Washington tight end.
It's hard to find many issues with the Steelers' draft haul. They needed an offensive tackle and got one of the best ones in the first round. They then got tremendous value with both Porter and Washington sliding. Herbig in the fourth round is also a really great value pick for the Steelers.
I hate to shower the Steelers with too much praise but it's hard not to. Now, of course, these guys have to go out there and play well, but right now, it's very possible that Pittsburgh had the best draft in 2023 and what's scarier is that this was the first draft with Omar Khan as the Steelers GM, meaning this could only be the first of what could be many impressive drafts.
Sorry, Bengals fans but the Steelers aced this assignment.