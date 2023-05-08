Grading every pick the Bengals made in the 2023 NFL Draft
R4: P131 - Charlie Jones, WR
The Bengals plan ahead once again and address the slot one year early. At this point there were some RB prospects such as Israel Abanikanda, but, the strong TE class was gone. They went and got Charlie Sizzle.
Fans were clamoring for hometown WR Tyler Scott, however, the Bengals see a terrific stylistic fit with the route running and playmaking ability of Charlie Jones and Joe Burrow's otherworldly accuracy and timing. He can have an immediate impact as a kick returner and will provide depth as a fourth WR.
""He knows how to manipulate coverages to beat the defenders at the top of his routes. He just knows how to get open. He’s a football player, and that’s what we need. Very similar to when I was in Indianapolis with Peyton Manning. With Joe (Burrow), he wants you to be in the right spot at the right time, and that’s what Charlie does. He’s going to be in the right spot. "- Troy Walters, Cincinnati WR Coach
Grade: B+
R5: P163 - Chase Brown, RB
I don't know about you, but, I was looking at Ezekiel Elliott stuff at this point. The RB class had been hit pretty hard and yet there was still an athletic and productive fit with Chase Brown that fell right into the Bengals' lap.
Checking the boxes, Chase Brown is fast, has good size, can pass block, had good college production and most importantly was still there in the fifth round. Brown does not have the status enough for the Bengals to cut Mixon, however, he does have starting upside this year if he shows good progress. At the very least he is a much more athletic Samaje Perine.
Grade: A-