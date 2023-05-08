Grading every pick the Bengals made in the 2023 NFL Draft
R6: P206 - Andre Iosivas, WR
While the media was busy trying to figure out how to pronounce Iosivas the Bengals fan was still looking on the board and forlornly seeing very limited options. Zack Kuntz was the only real TE available and the only other alternative was maybe doubling up on CB with Corey Trice or on RB with Kenny Mcintosh.
Iosivas was the right move here.
An uber-athletic WR with some good production and a RAS score of 9.92 was only there due to a small school (Princeton) background and the fact that he was a part-time football player (while being an Olympic-level Heptathlete). He has leadership skills (team captain) and all he lacks is development. The perfect kind of sixth-round pick.
From an immediate contribution perspective, Iosivas will have to use that athletic ability on special teams while Troy Walters (Bengals WR Coach) teaches him how to deal with NFL-caliber defensive backs. At this point in the draft you find talent that can be developed and with this pick, it is a mission accomplished. With a receiver with these traits and makeup, the payoff could be huge.
Grade: A