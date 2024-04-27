Grading every pick the Cincinnati Bengals made in the 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati made 10 selections in the draft.
The Cincinnati Bengals were busy during the 2024 NFL Draft, as the team made 10 total selections, including offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who the team took with the 18th overall pick in the draft. The Bengals had at least one selection on each day of the draft, including a whopping six picks on the third and final day.
All of those picks can be a lot of keep track of, but we're here to help. Below you'll find the full list of Cincinnati's 2024 draft picks, with a grade included for each.
Bengals draft grades
First round (No. 18 overall): Amarius Mims, Offensive tackle, Georgia
Mims was a solid pick for Cincinnati, if not a super exciting one. The pick came at a major position of need for the Bengals, so that's a major positive. However, the uncertainty about how quickly Mims can contribute prevents it from feeling like a true home run. Nonetheless, the potential is certainly there, and experts all appear to be pretty high on the pick. Grade: B
Second round (No. 49): Kris Jenkins, Defensive tackle, Michigan
Another solid selection at a position of need. Like Mims, Jenkins might not be thrown into the fire immediately, but he could contribute as a rookie. His selection is a solid investment in the future of the defensive line. Grade: B
Third round (No. 80): Jermaine Burton, Wide receiver, Alabama
Out of all of Cincinnati's selections, Burton might be the one with the highest ceiling. Burton has some serious speed for the wide receiver spot, and he'll benefit from playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as a rookie. If Burton is able to maximize his potential, he could become the next in a long line of great Bengals receivers. Grade: A
Third round (No. 97): McKinnley Jackson, Defensive tackle, Texas A&M
The Bengals doubled down on the defensive line with this pick, and understandably so, as it's one of the most important areas in football. Jackson might need some time to develop, but he has a good skill set. In Jackson and Jenkins, the Bengals did well to add some depth on the D-line. Grade: B-
Fourth Round (No. 115): Erick All, Tight end, Iowa
Many assumed that the Bengals would ultimately draft a tight end, and they finally did so with their fifth pick by taking Erick All out of Iowa. All has a solid combination of catching and blocking ability, but he was hampered by injury issues throughout his college career. He played in just 10 total games over his final two collegiate seasons. As a result, it seems like the Bengals might have been able to land him later in the draft. Grade: C+
Fifth Round (No. 149): Josh Newton, Cornerback, TCU
This is a solid value selection. The Bengals were wise to add a cornerback in the draft, and they got an experienced one with two All-Big 12 selections to his name in Josh Newton. The Bengals already have two promising young cornerbacks on the roster in Cam Taylor-Britt and D.J. Turner, but there's nothing wrong with adding another one to the mix, and Newton could look to compete with those guys for playing time right off top. Grade: A
Sixth Round (No. 194): Tanner McLachlan, Tight end, Arizona
Tanner McLachlan was the second tight end drafted by the Bengals this year, as the team clearly wanted to add some depth to the position. However, it seems like there will likely be four players ahead of McLachlan on the depth chart, including All, which makes you wonder if the team could have gone in a different direction here. Grade: C
Sixth Round (No. 214): Cedric Johnson, Defensive end, Ole Miss
Perhaps an insurance pick given the recent trade request from Trey Hendrickson, Cedric Johnson had 22 tackles for loss and 19 sacks during his four seasons at Ole Miss. Picks in the latter rounds are all about potential, and Johnson has that. He could prove to be a solid value pick. Grade: B-
Seventh Round (No. 224): Daijahn Anthony, Safety, Ole Miss
The second straight player that the Bengals selected out of Ole Miss, Anthony won't be expected to continue right away after the team added safeties Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency. Plus, they also still have Jordan Battle and Dax Hill. Nothing wrong with adding some depth to a position, but don't expect to see Anthony out on the field much next season. Grade: C
Seventh Round (No. 237): Matt Lee, Center, Miami
With their last pick in the draft, the Bengals took center Matt Lee from Miami. Cincinnati's current starting center, Ted Karras, only has one year remaining on his current contract. He's also 31 years old. Perhaps Lee will be his successor, or at least an insurance policy in case Karras signs elsewhere next year. Plus, it never helps to have extra pieces for the offensive line. Grade: B