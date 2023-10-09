Grading Joe Burrow's best performance of the season in Week 5 vs. Cardinals
Is the Burrow we know and love finally back?
Well, it took until Week 5 but the Cincinnati Bengals' offense finally had an explosive day. Joe Burrow looked like the same guy we've grown accustomed to watching in recent years and the team benefitted as a result.
Burrow finished his Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals completing 36-of-46 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He was sacked three times but finished the game with a rating of 108.1 and a QBR of 65.2.
Burrow wasn't perfect in this game but the Bengals can win games and climb back into the playoff picture with this version of Burrow.
Joe Burrow Week 5 report card
Burrow could finally do the things that made him a great quarterback and it paid off. He was able to scramble away from pressure and throw the ball down the field, which were two things he couldn't do during the first four games of the season.
With all of that being said, I'm giving Burrow an A- for his efforts this week. He looked like the same guy who led this team to the Super Bowl and AFC Championship game in back-to-back seasons and that's huge for this team moving forward.
The three losses already on their resumé isn't ideal but they've gotten themselves out of this exact situation before. The big "Yeah but..." before was that Burrow didn't look like himself but now that he does... the sky is the limit, my friends.