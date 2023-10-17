Grading Joe Burrow's confusing performance in Week 6 vs. Seahawks
After the Cincinnati Bengals offense finally came to life in their Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals, fans hoped that the explosive offense was here to stay.
Well, it stuck around for two drives before vanishing again. Joe Burrow led the Bengals down the field on their first two drives of the game against the Seattle Seahawks taking a 14-7 lead in the first half. They'd go on to score just three more points for the rest of the game and those three points only came due to the defense turning over Geno Smith and giving Cincinnati good field position.
Burrow finished the game completing 68.6% of his passes while throwing for 185 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He was sacked three times. Burrow started the game on fire and at one point had completed 15 straight passes. It was all downhill from there though, as the offense couldn't get anything going.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve for his Week 6 performance?
Giving Burrow a grade for this performance is difficult because on the one hand, the Bengals won the game and he was electric on the first two drives. On the other hand, he was downright abysmal in the second half of the game and were it not for the defense stepping up, the Bengals easily lose this game by double digits.
With that in mind, I think a C- is fair for Burrow this week. He was great in the first half of the game but then seemingly fell off a cliff in the second half. He does look healthier but something was off in the second half. If that continues to be a problem, the Bengals won't be a playoff team this year, no matter how well the defense plays.
The Cincinnati Bengals now enter their bye week and that gives Joe Burrow an extra week to rest up and hopefully look more like the Week 5 version rather than the guy we've seen in the other games this year.