Grading Joe Burrow's performance from AFC Championship loss to Chiefs
This wasn't the ending that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals hoped for but it's the one they got. Burrow and his squad will be entering the offseason after a disappointing end to their 2022 campaign. It really felt like this was the year when the Bengals would finally get their Super Bowl championship but it wasn't meant to be.
Burrow did what he could but the pass-protection wasn't there for him throughout the night. He was sacked three times in the first quarter alone and the Chiefs tacked on two more sacks during the rest of the game with Chris Jones getting his second sack of the night on what ended up being the final Bengals offensive play of the game.
With the patchwork offensive line not holding up, Burrow gave it his best effort and did the best he could in a not-so-great situation. He finished his final game of the season going 26-of-41 for 270 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while rushing for 30 yards. You have to give the Chiefs credit for constantly putting pressure on him and also only allowing him to throw for the one touchdown. It was the difference in the game.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve for AFC title game performance?
We definitely saw a more rattled version of Burrow but he constantly had pressure in his face so that's not surprising that he wasn't making clutch throw after clutch throw. That pass he had on 4th-and-6 to Ja'Marr Chase was mesmerizing and just showed good things can be from Joey B when he has time to make magic happen.
This certainly wasn't Burrow's best outing but it was by nowhere means his worst either. Had the offensive line had a healthy Alex Cappa, maybe Chris Jones isn't on Burrow every single snap but that wasn't the reality we were dealt.
I respect Burrow's efforts in this game but I can't give him an A. I'll give Burrow a B grade for his AFC Championship Game performance.