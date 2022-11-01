Grading Joe Burrow's performance in Week 8 loss to Browns
Joe Burrow had been on a tear over the past few weeks. After throwing four picks in the first game of the season, he only threw one over the next five games. He also had been looking a lot like the Burrow who led the team to the Super Bowl rather than the early-season struggling Burrow.
In Week 8, however, Burrow struggled against a team that's notoriously had his number and continued to have his number on Monday night. The Browns demolished Burrow and his Bengals to the tune of a 34-13 final and made the former No. 1 overall pick look pretty bad.
Burrow finished the night completing 25 of his 35 passes and throwing for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while also losing a fumble. I will say that while those numbers don't look so bad, a lot of it came in garbage time when the game was out of reach for the stripes.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve in Week 8?
Let's just get it out of the way -- The offensive line was utter garbage in this game. Burrow was sacked five times, which was the most he'd been taken to the turf since the second game of the season. It was a piss-poor effort from the o-line and it obviously made things harder for Burrow.
With all of that being said, however, Burrow has to take some of the blame when the offense isn't clicking. He's the quarterback and the offense goes as he goes. I know that Ja'Marr Chase wasn't on the field and that's his go-to guy but he's not always going to have the luxury of having Chase to throw to and he has to be better.
I won't give Burrow a failing grade because of how awful the o-line was but I can't give him anything better than a C when the team got beat as badly as they did.
What grade are you giving Joe Burrow?