Grading Joe Burrow's performance in Week 13 win vs. Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals' red-hot ways continued on Sunday when they downed the also red-hot Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati is now 8-4 after starting the season 0-2 and their hopes and dreams for the No. 1 seed are still very much in play, especially after knocking off the previous No. 1 seed.
Joe Burrow had an excellent game in this one and continues to have the Chiefs' number. He went 25-of-31 for 286 yards, two touchdowns, and was sacked once. He also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown. It was quite a prolific performance from Joey B.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve for his heroic Week 13 efforts?
Why wouldn't I give Burrow an A for what he did in this game? He had just six incompletions, didn't throw any picks or lose the ball, and was not sacked until the final few minutes of the game. He did all of this against a decent Chiefs defense who had been chirping at him and his players all week long.
Burrow has put together some of his best and gutsiest games against the Chiefs and he did it again this time. It didn't matter that this game was played in a new season. It was the same result as both games last year. Burrow prevailed.
So yeah... Burrow gets an A this week.