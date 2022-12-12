Grading Joe Burrow's performance in Week 14 win vs Browns
Winless against the Cleveland Browns no more! As you had all heard constantly for the past week, Joe Burrow was 0-4 against the other team in Ohio but that's no longer the case, as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Browns 23-10 to move to 9-4 and add another loss to Cleveland's resumé.
Burrow had a lot stacked against him when this game got underway, as Tyler Boyd got injured early on and never returned to the field. Tee Higgins also didn't play much and Hayden Hurst was out with a calf injury, meaning that Burrow had Ja'Marr Chase, Trenton Irwin, and Trent Taylor as his main weapons.
That didn't hold Burrow back though. The former number one overall pick completed 18 of 33 passes for 239 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while getting sacked once. He also rushed for 10 yards on the day.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve in Week 14?
While Burrow wasn't perfect, there was a lot going against him and he continued to persevere and prove that he deserves to be in the MVP conversation. Burrow was also facing a team that has made him look pretty bad in the past but that wasn't in his head, as he went on to put up a decent game against them.
I'll give Burrow an A- for what he did in this game. He did enough for his Bengals to get a 13-point win against a team that had notoriously had his number and that's really all you can ask from him.
The fact of the matter right now is that Joe Burrow is playing really well and that should terrify opponents as we inch closer to the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs.
What grade are you giving Burrow for his Week 14 performance?