Grading Joe Burrow's performance from Week 15 vs. Buccaneers
The Cincinnati Bengals fell behind 17-0 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and somehow went on to win 34-23 when Joe Burrow didn't even play that good of a game.
Burrow's stats look fine on paper (27 of 38 for 200 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception) but he made a few bad throws and took a really gross sack that was fortunately wiped out due to a Bucs penalty. His pinky finger got beat up in this game, which could have explained some of the issues Burrow was having in the game.
Even with some of the bad decisions, Burrow threw four touchdowns and helped his team win the game. The defense deserves a lot of the credit for forcing turnover after turnover but Burrow stepped up when he needed to.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve for Week 15 performance?
While it wasn't the performance of a lifetime, Burrow still looked solid in an otherwise not-so-great game for him. The batted balls becoming interceptions has been a problem for him all season and as mentioned above, there was a bad sack he took that could have changed the momentum completely. He also had a really gross shovel pass to Joe Mixon on 1st-and-Goal that could have been disastrous.
With all of that said, though, I'll give Burrow a B. This wasn't a great game for him but his stats make it look like he had an awesome game! The defense put him the right situations in the second half and Burrow capitalized. A "B" grade feels fitting for him this week.
What grade are you giving Joe Burrow for his performance in Tampa Bay?