Grading Joe Burrow's performance in Week 9 blowout win vs Panthers
Joe Burrow wasn't prolific in Sunday's 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers but he didn't have to be. Joe Mixon was wheeling and dealing all day long so it made sense that Burrow didn't have to be dominant.
The former No. 1 overall pick completed 22 of 28 passes while throwing for 206 yards and a touchdown while only getting sacked once. He also had a rushing touchdown by way of a quarterback sneak. The numbers aren't anything to write home about but he was also pulled from the game midway through the third quarter after the good guys went up 42-0.
Burrow recognized that the run game was to thank for the big win and said that if the team continues to run the ball like that, they'll be tough to stop.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve in 42-21 victory?
Of the 42 points that Cincinnati's offense put up on Sunday, Burrow was responsible for 14 of those points. He had a QB sneak for the team's second touchdown, which goes into the books as a rushing touchdown. He also connected with Joe Mixon in the end zone late in the first half to give Mixon his fourth touchdown of the day while giving Burrow his second score.
You know things were going well for Burrow and the Bengals offense when most of the starters were out of the game by the fourth quarter. Burrow didn't blow anyone's mind with the numbers he put up but he didn't make any mistakes this week.
For that reason, I'll give him an A for his performance in Week 9. Now he and the rest of the Bengals enter the BYE week at 5-4 with everything the team wants still in front of them.
What grade would you give Burrow for his Week 9 performance?