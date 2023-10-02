Grading Joe Burrow after putrid Week 4 performance
Spoilert alert: It's not a passing grade.
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 1-3 this year. While Burrow insists that this team is still good enough to make the playoffs, at some point, they're going to need to start playing like it.
Both the offense and the defense have been absolutely atrocious but we're here to talk about Burrow's performance from the 27-3 stinker in Nashville. Burrow completed 20 of 30 passes for 165 yards and he was sacked three times. He clearly is still bothered by the calf injury and the offensive line did a terrible job at protecting him.
The Bengals are 1-3 right now because their offense can't get anything going and a large part of that is because of Burrow. He's not the same quarterback when he can't get out of the pocket and work some of that Houdini Burrow magic that we've come to know and love.
With all of that out of the way, let's grade Joey B's Week 4 performance.
Joe Burrow report card for Week 4
I'm giving Burrow an F for this game. Aside from the first drive where the Bengals worked their way down the field and ended up with a field goal, the offense did very little. They've only scored three touchdowns all season and for an offense that has Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, and other weapons, they should not be this bad.
Burrow has done a lot for this organization since his arrival in 2020 but now the organization needs to do right by him and let him rest up. At this point, we've seen the offensive production with Burrow out there and if he continues to play injured, it's not going to get any better. Time to rest him and hope that the team can stay somewhat afloat until he's healthy enough to come back.