Grading Joe Burrow's performance against Saints in Week 6
This was a huge win for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Losing would have dropped them to 2-4 and that would have been quite a hole to dig themselves out of. Fortunately, we don't have to worry about that scenario, as the team is 3-3 now and while the Ravens own the head-to-head, those two are at the top of the AFC North.
Burrow had gotten off to a slow start this season so it was nice to see him explode onto the scene in this one. He finished the game with 300 yards passing and three touchdowns while also rushing for a touchdown. It was a good game for Joey Franchise and he lived up to his nickname.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve for his Week 6 performance?
This was the best that Burrow has looked this year and he really limited the mistakes. Whenever he was in trouble, he managed to escape and make something out of nothing, which was desperately needed in this ball game.
The offense needed a boost after some "meh" performances so far and Burrow provided the Bengals with just that. He showed some of that running ability that made him so dangerous at LSU and during the playoffs last season and truly performed like a franchise quarterback.
With all of that said, I'm going to give Burrow an A for his efforts against the Saints. He was returning to a stadium and a state that was near and dear to him and he played nearly flawlessly.
I also want to point out that since Burrow tossed four picks in the Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh, he's thrown just one interception since then. He's taking care of the football and that's one of the most important things a quarterback can do.
What grade would you give Joe Burrow for his Week 6 performance?