Grading Joe Burrow's performance from Week 5 loss to Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 and are staring up at the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North race after the stripes fell to the bad guys 19-17 on Sunday Night Football. Joe Burrow wasn't all that notable in the loss, throwing for 217 yards, one touchdown, and an interception while also scoring a touchdown on a QB sneak.
In other words, Burrow could have been better. The Ravens' defense had surrendered the most passing yards in the league entering Week 5 and yet Burrow didn't torch them as many of us had expected him to. Zac Taylor didn't call good plays in the game but Burrow had some not-so-great moments either, such as that brutal interception he threw on the Bengals' first offensive drive of the second half.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve for Week 5?
It's hard to fairly judge Burrow in this one with how bad the play-calling was but I'll start with my criticisms. I mentioned the interception that he literally threw right to Patrick Queen and that was a play that can't happen.
The Bengals were fortunate on the Ravens' previous drive that Lamar Jackson missed two wide open players for what should have been touchdowns. Instead, Baltimore turned it over on downs and Burrow then gifted the Ravens offense another opportunity to make something happen.
That interception knocked Burrow's grade down and I was disappointed that he didn't air it out more but again, a lot of that likely falls on Zac Taylor's play-calling than it does on Burrow. He probably wanted to take a deep shot but he was listening to his coach.
With all of this in consideration, I'll give Burrow a B. He didn't do anything to lose the Bengals the game (Zac Taylor did that on his own) but it felt like there could have been more from him. Then again, it feels like the entire offense could give us more and they simply haven't so maybe that's not just on Burrow.
What grade would you give Joe Burrow for this game?