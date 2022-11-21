Grading Joe Burrow's Week 11 performance vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals are 6-4 after notching their first divisional win. In the 37-30 win, Joe Burrow went 24-of-39 for 355 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Putting the two interceptions aside, Burrow played great for the most part. He didn't have his best weapon on the field, the weather in Pittsburgh was dog crap, and the Steelers defense is always tough yet Burrow persevered and got his team the win.
I'm not sure why Burrow seems to throw a bunch of interceptions against the Steelers but the good news is that he won't face this team again for the rest of the season. I don't see Pittsburgh going on a run and getting into the playoffs so Cincinnati probably is done with them for 2022.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve?
Even though he played an otherwise impressive game, I will dock Burrow points for the two interceptions. In two games against the Steelers this season, the Bengals' signal-caller has tossed six interceptions. He only has eight total interceptions combined this year.
I was mostly impressed with Joey Franchise otherwise though. As I mentioned before, he didn't have his best weapon on the field but he made sure that Tee Higgins had a big game and connected with Samaje Perine on three receiving touchdowns.
You know the quarterback is spreading the ball around well when five players had at least 40 yards receiving (three had exactly 42 yards receiving, which was kind of interesting). Burrow was making sure to get everyone involved and that's important when the best offensive weapon is unavailable.
For his efforts in this game, I'm giving Burrow a B+.