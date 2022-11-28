Grading Joe Burrow's Week 12 performance from win vs Titans
The Cincinnati Bengals continue to win ball games. This time, it was a 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans where the score made it seem closer than it really was.
The Bengals felt like they were in full control of this game and Joe Burrow is to thank for that. While his final stat line won't make anyone's jaws drop, Burrow was still the Joey Franchise we've grown to know and love, especially in the fourth quarter where he continued to put the football in places where his receivers could go up and get it.
Burrow went 22-of-37 for 270 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 32 yards. As I said above, those aren't mind-blowing numbers but Burrow made the throws necessary to help his team get to 8-3 and he's looking like playoff Joe Shiesty.
What grade does Joe Burrow deserve for his Week 12 performance?
It's hard not to give Burrow anything other than a high grade for his efforts in this game. The only "mistake" he made was when he stumbled on a play and it led to an intentional grounding penalty called on him. That was more a result of the terrible field conditions, however.
I'm giving Burrow an A for what he did in this one. He was absolutely dominant and the fact that he's playing as well as he is in late November means he'll have no problem bulldozing through the playoffs once again.
What grade do you think Burrow deserves this week?