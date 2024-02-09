Gronk Kick of Destiny: How Cincy Fans Can Win a Share of $10 Million at FanDuel
Learn how you can take your shot at a big bonus win this weekend at FanDuel
This season didn’t go as planned for Cincinnati, but you can forget about that with a chance to win big this Sunday!
You’ll win your share of $10 million in bonus bets if you correctly predict whether Rob Gronkowski will make or miss a 25-yard field goal just before kickoff of the Big Game.
And you don’t even have to buy-in to participate!
Gronk Kick of Destiny 2024
Gronk missed last year’s Kick of Destiny, but that’s why he’s back for redemption this year!
It’s hard not to root for Gronk, but that could work out in your favor. He missed last year’s kick and the weather report for Las Vegas isn’t in his favor this weekend.
But then again, if you’re on the side with fewer predictions you’ll stand to win a big bonus!
All you have to do is sign up with FanDuel, find the ‘Gronk’s KOD’ tab and then predict the outcome. Now let’s make sure you know about your new-user offer, too.
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200
You’ll win $200 in bonus bets as long as you follow the steps below:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook with this Stripe Hype link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any SF vs. KC bet
- Win your wager and receive your bonus bets
You must deposit $10+, bet $5 on the game and win your wager!
Of course, you can bet on any wager available for this game, but make sure it’s your best bet since it has to win.
You could keep it simple and bet on a team to win or cover the spread, or bet on the total points, player props and more, including alternate lines that tilt the odds in your favor!
Give yourself something fun to root for this weekend. Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER