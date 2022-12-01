Hayden Hurst responds to Justin Reid's comments ahead of Bengals vs Chiefs
Well, Justin Reid decided to start the smack-talking ahead of the AFC Championship rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. Reid, a safety for the Chiefs, spoke on Wednesday about how he was going to lock down Tee Higgins but clearly was talking about Hayden Hurst.
Hurst was asked about the comments on Thursday and didn't take it too seriously (as no one should -- Seriously, this is meant to be fun). He did drop "I feel like I'm the last person you wanna talk s**t about", which probably means that if Hurst finds the end zone against Reid on Sunday, he's going to make sure the safety knows about it.
Hayden Hurst has fun with Justin Reid's smack talking
I agree with Ben Baby's assessment on all of this trash talking. It's meant to be fun. The players aren't actually mad about what Reid said nor should they be. Hurst knows that and he's having fun with it.
As for the game, it's a massive one for the Bengals and for the Chiefs. Kansas City controls its own destiny when it comes to the No. 1 seed, which they currently hold with a 9-2 record. The Bengals are clinging to their last hope of winning the top seed but if they lose this game, those dreams aren't coming true, sadly.
Cincinnati has been red-hot these past few weeks and this trash talking should hopefully motivate them to keep the win streak going.