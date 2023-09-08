How 3 Bengals players who broke out this offseason can contribute in 2023
- Brad Robbins will be the team's punter
- Domenique Davis should get a call-up if injuries occur
- Andrei Iosivas has potential on offense
By Glenn Adams
Domenique Davis
Defensive tackle Domenique Davis is coming off his second consecutive impressive preseason with the Bengals. While he did not make the final 53-man roster, Davis is back on the practice squad, and his story has not finished in Cincinnati. If, for any reason, a defensive tackle can’t play, Davis will get the call to the game-day active roster.
If he continues to show in practice what he showed over the previous two preseasons, the coaches could decide to give him some snaps on game days to see if his pass rush skills translate to the regular season.
Davis finished the preseason with 13 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery. He also had the most impressive pressure of the preseason when his pass rush caused a rush pass that led to a Tycen Anderson pick-six.
Because of the new rules and teams being able to use practice squad players, we should see guys get the call a few times during the season. Davis will get his opportunities. If the preseason is any indication, expect him to make the most of his chances.
A consistent pass rush from the interior of the defensive line is something the Bengals are lacking. That is just one of the questions that remain for the defensive line this season. Davis could help in that area when he is active on game days.