How 3 Bengals players who broke out this offseason can contribute in 2023
- Brad Robbins will be the team's punter
- Domenique Davis should get a call-up if injuries occur
- Andrei Iosivas has potential on offense
By Glenn Adams
Andrei Iosivas
The Cincinnati Bengals fanbase has firmly locked in on Andrei Iosivas as a new fan favorite. The rookie wide receiver was taken in the sixth round out of Princeton in the 2023 draft.
As a sixth-rounder, nothing was guaranteed for Iosivas. Yet he came into the offseason program and the preseason and showed the coaching staff enough to stick on the roster. This is a significant feat when considering how stacked the receiver room was and that he was the second receiver picked by the team in the draft.
However, we should hope we don’t see much of Iosivas this season. The reality is that this season is all about Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. This could be the last year that this trio is together and while hopefully, that is not the case, all signs point to that.
If we see a lot of Iosivas, that could mean that one of the top guys is out for some reason. Let’s cross our fingers that this does not happen.
With that said, it is a long season. If the rookie receiver is thrown into action, expect him to be a capable and reliable receiver for Joe Burrow to throw to. Iosivas recorded 12 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown in the preseason.
Iosivas exhibited excellent route running, good hands, ball skills, and leaping ability, showing what he brings to Cincinnati’s receiving core. We can confidently anticipate his abilities translating to regular-season games if Iosivas gets his opportunities.
There were a few breakout players for the Cincinnati Bengals during the preseason. Several who would fall into this category are not on the 53-man roster. However, whether they are a starter, a backup, or on the practice squad, they will have opportunities to contribute and make a name for themselves this season.