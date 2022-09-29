How breakout games from Joseph Ossai and RBs can lead Bengals to victory in Week 4

#Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson racked up 2.5 sacks among 4 QB hits in Sunday's win over the Jets. He also played a much smaller share of snaps than in the 1st 2 games:

94%

85%

59%



Joseph Ossai got 51% playing time vs. just 17% & 13%. #IDPHits pic.twitter.com/Ji84XgQ5pQ