Here's how Joe Burrow compares to other MVP frontrunners
Joe Burrow has played so well during the Cincinnati Bengals' six-game winning streak that he could sneak into the MVP conversation.
The Bengals had a horrible start to the year. Burrow threw four interceptions in their opening game with the Steelers and continued to struggle against the Cowboys' defense in Week 2. The team continued to look shaky throughout September and October, finishing out the first two months with a mediocre 4-4 record.
October 31st was the last game that Joe Burrow walked off the field as a loser. In the games following that loss to the Cleveland Browns, Joey Franchise has thrown for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns. He leads Jalen Hurts in these stats but trails Patrick Mahomes. These two quarterbacks are the two main guys battling it out for MVP (Mahomes is the frontrunner, per FanDuel).
How does Joe Burrow stack up against the MVP frontrunners?
Team success is proven to be just as important as stats in MVP voting so that's why Hurts could be considered for the award. The Eagles have flown all the way to 13-1 this season and Hurts has been a touchdown machine. His mobility has been a great tool for the Eagles' offense and he has effectively put himself and his team in a great position to finish out the year.
Mahomes’ team has had a less successful season than Philadelphia’s but they still look to be a threat in the AFC as per usual. Mahomes leads the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He's done all of this without Tyreek Hill, who was traded over the offseason.
Joe Burrow is the only quarterback to have a perfect 3-0 record against Mahomes. The Bengals find themselves one game behind the Chiefs and the Bills for the top seed in the AFC but Burrow has a realistic shot to win it. If Cincinnati wins all three games remaining on their schedule, including the game against Buffalo on January 2nd, they would likely earn the top seed in the AFC (Kansas City would have to lose one of their remaining games).
Does it make sense to give Joe Burrow the MVP if he takes the AFC’s top spot? Maybe.
Burrow sits right behind Mahomes in every major quarterback statistic. He ranks second in the league in passing touchdowns and completion percentage. He also ranks in the top five in passing yards. The third-year quarterback would have to play really well in the final games to establish his presence.
Conquering the AFC, which requires beating both Mahomes and Josh Allen, would be the highlight of Burrow's MVP resumé. It finally feels like when it matters most, Cincinnati has a leader. The Bengals signal-caller has been an X-factor for his team all season. He’s led with confidence and swagger and that's why this team has been as successful as they have been when it matters the most.
Joe Burrow is an MVP caliber player who’s taking the league by storm at just the right time.