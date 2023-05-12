How many primetime games do the Bengals have in 2023?
The 2023 NFL schedules have been announced! We now know what path the Cincinnati Bengals will take when the 2023 regular season kicks off.
With the Bengals reaching back-to-back AFC Championship Games, it only makes sense that Cincinnati would be featured in primetime quite often. The maximum number of times a team can play in primetime is six.
Did the Bengals hit that mark?
Bengals to appear in 4 primetime games in 2023
I was a little surprised to see the Bengals not get the max of six primetime games but it's not a terrible thing for the team. If we're being entirely honest, they don't play all that great under the bright lights of primetime. They got blown out by the Browns on Monday Night Football last season and also fell to the Ravens on Sunday night earlier in the season.
For those who are curious, the four Bengals games scheduled for primetime as of this writing are:
- Week 3 vs. Rams (MNF)
- Week 9 vs. Bills (SNF)
- Week 11 @ Ravens (TNF)
- Week 13 @ Jaguars (MNF)
The Bengals only play one game on Sunday night, which surprised me a bit. The two Monday night games make up for it somewhat but the late-season Thursday night game taking place on the road is a rough draw.
Cincinnati's Week 15 game against the Vikings is listed as "TBD", which could signify that a Saturday game is in the works for that week.
It is worth noting that flex scheduling does exist so just because the Bengals only have four primetime games now doesn't mean that it'll stay that way. After all, last season the Bengals' road game against the Steelers was supposed to be played on Sunday night but was flexed out for Kansas City vs. Tennessee.
As of now, four primetime games is something that Bengals fans should be okay with. Games could still get moved too, so no need to fret just yet!