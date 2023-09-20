How many times in franchise history have the Bengals started 0-2?
Starting 0-2 isn't a new trend for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Another year, another 0-2 start for the Cincinnati Bengals. With this year's team dropping to 0-2, I decided to dig through old season archives and figure out how many times the franchise has started with an 0-2 record.
As some fans might know, this is the fourth time that Zac Taylor's Bengals have started 0-2 with the only time they didn't do so being in 2021 when they started 1-1. His teams are no strangers to slow starts but can they turn things around?
We looked at the Taylor-led Bengals, now let's look at the 0-2 starts for the Bengals all-time.
Bengals have started with 0-2 record 20 times in franchise history
As mentioned above, they've been 0-2 in four of Zac Taylor's five seasons. Here are the other times they've started 0-2 and how long they were winless that season in parenthesis.
- 2023 (TBD)
- 2022 (0-2)
- 2020 (0-2-1)
- 2019 (0-11)
- 2017 (0-3)
- 2008 (0-8)
- 2003 (0-3)
- 2002 (0-7)
- 2000 (0-6)
- 1999 (0-4)
- 1996 (0-2)
- 1994 (0-8)
- 1993 (0-10)
- 1991 (0-8)
- 1985 (0-3)
- 1984 (0-5)
- 1983 (0-3)
- 1980 (0-2)
- 1979 (0-6)
- 1978 (0-8)
The worst start in Bengals history was in Zac Taylor's first year in 2019 when the team was winless until Week 13 when they finally got a win off the New York Jets. They won just one more game that year but secured the rights to draft Joe Burrow with the number one overall pick.
The second-worst start was in 1993 where it took the Stripes until their 11th game of the season to finally secure a victory.
Last year's Bengals squad overcame an 0-2 start and finished 11-5, won their division, and made it to the AFC Championship Game. This year feels a little different but if any team can pull themselves out of this hole they've dug themselves into, it's this one.