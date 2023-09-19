How many times have the Bengals started 0-2 under Zac Taylor?
Taylor was hired as the Bengals head coach in 2019.
The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 for the second straight year. This isn't new territory for Zac Taylor, who took over as the head coach of the Bengals in 2019.
Since Taylor took over the head coaching reins in 2019, the Bengals have started 0-2 four times. The only year they didn't start winless in the first two games was in 2021 when they were 1-1 to start the year.
Zac Taylor's Bengals have started 0-2 four times
In 2019, the Bengals weren't in a great place and it showed on the field. It took them until Week 13 to win their first game and they finished with just two wins on the year. That poor season gave them the opportunity to select Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, however, and the fortunes changed a little over a year later.
Before we get to that though, let's talk about 2020, which was Taylor's second year in Cincinnati. The Bengals started 0-2-1 and notched their first win of the season in Week 4 against the Jaguars (who went on to have the number one pick in the following draft). They finished 4-11-1 but Burrow was injured about halfway through the season.
In 2021, the Bengals started 1-1 and that's the only time Taylor's team hasn't been 0-2 to kick off the season. They beat the Vikings in Week 1 and then fell to the Bears in Week 2. That year's team went to the Super Bowl.
Coming off that Super Bowl appearance, there was a lot of hype surrounding the Bengals in 2022 and they came out flat, starting 0-2 and doing so against backup quarterbacks nonetheless. They finished the season with 11 wins and won the AFC North, ultimately falling to the Chiefs in the AFC title game.
Fast forward to the present day and Zac Taylor's Bengals are once again 0-2. They were in this boat last year and found a way to right the ship but at some point, the Bengals are going to need to come out of the gates hot and not put themselves into a massive hole right away.