How much money do NFL Waterboys make?
Have you ever wondered how much money an NFL Waterboy makes?
Before we dive more into that, what exactly is an NFL Waterboy?
Water boys make sure that the players are properly hydrated by providing water and other necessary liquids available to the players when they come off the field. Sometimes you'll see them on the field during challenges or if a player is injured to give those currently on the field some water.
With that in mind, how much do waterboys make?
NFL Waterboy salary
In 2022, Jake Thieneman, who was briefly in the NFL in 2019 and 2020 (he never played a snap), posted a TikTok and revealed how much money water boys make. According to Dillon Thompson of In the Know, who transcribed Thieneman's TikTok clip, water boys make an average of $53,000 annually.
Thieneman did state that NFL waterboys aren't just handing out cups of water and pouring Gatorade into players' mouths, however. He mentioned that these people are typically some sort of athletic trainer and help with treating injuries as well.
"“Now, there’s a misconception that these people just hand out water and towels,” Thieneman says. “These are trainers on the athletic training staff. Most of them have athletic training degrees or [physical therapy] degrees and are learning the craft of treating players’ injuries and helping guys stay healthy.”"- From Thompson's article
If you had been wondering how much waterboys in the NFL make, now you have a better understanding of not only how much they make, but also what they do in the league.