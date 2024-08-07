How much should you expect Joe Burrow to play in the 2024 NFL preseason?
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't have much preseason experience.
In fact, the number of different hairstyles Burrow has had during his four seasons in Cincinnati is higher than the total number of preseason snaps that he's taken. The latter number in that equation is three. Burrow has taken just three preseason snaps in his entire career.
Various reasons have contributed to Burrow's lack of preseason action. As a rookie in 2020, Burrow probably would have seen some snaps before the start of the regular season under normal circumstances, but the entire preseason was cancelled that year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burrow suffered an ACL injury during his rookie season, and he played three preseason snaps in 2021, which stand as his only preseason snaps to date. He then missed the entirety of the 2022 preseason after undergoing an appendectomy in late July of that year. In 2023, Burrow suffered a calf strain in training camp and again missed the whole preseason.
How much will Burrow play in '24 preseason?
So, that's how we get Burrow having just three total preseason snaps to his name. But, that number could increase in 2024. According to Bengals coach Zac Taylor, Burrow is indeed expected to play in Cincinnati's first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 10.
Since Burrow is coming off of a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery, it makes sense that the Bengals would want him to get a couple of throws under his belt in a game situation before the games start to count.
But, while the plan is for Burrow to play, it likely isn't for him to play much, at all. Perhaps he'll get a drive, or two, tops in that first game. It's unlikely that he'll play in either of Cincinnati's final two preseason contests. There's a fine line between getting him a few practice reps for comfort and risking an injury, after all.
It certainly doesn't sound like Burrow is expecting to see too much preseason action. When asked what his ideal preseason would look like, Burrow had a simple response:
"Hopefully one drive. Score a touchdown and get outta there," Burrow said.
As long as Burrow takes a single snap, he'll add to his career preseason total of three, but that number shouldn't be expected to increase by too much.