How the Orlando Brown Jr signing is setting Bengals up for draft success
Defensive Line
Defensive line has the same problem as offensive tackle. It lacks depth, but, has some good quality at the top. PFF lists its top defensive tackles as Jalen Carter, Bryan Bresee, Siaki Ika, Calijah Kancey, and Mazi Smith as being gone in the first or early in the second.
If the Bengals want one of the top potential defensive tackles then they will have the flexibility to go there in the first. A three-technique like Kancey would be incredible in the Bengals DL next to Reader on passing downs. There is a handful available in the second, but, slim pickings after that so get them early.
Running Back
If Bijan Robinson falls to the bottom of the first round then the Bengals then the signing of Brown will allow them to pounce on the most dynamic all-around back in the draft.
"Robinson is the best running back prospect we’ve seen since Saquon Barkley, largely because of his special tackle-breaking ability. The junior forced 104 missed tackles this season, breaking David Montgomery’s PFF record. His 39% career forced missed tackle rate is also tied for the best in the PFF College era with Javonte Williams. "- Pro Football Focus
Robinson would have been a risky pick with a glaring need such as offensive tackle on the board. With the Brown signing it could be a daring grab of a dominating talent.
Offensive Tackle
With such a shallow class the Bengals may just want to take a right tackle anyway. Jonah Williams has asked for a trade and La'el Collins is likely to be cut. The only other options are Jackson Carman and Cody Ford.
If they are high on him, they could pick someone like the massive Dawand Jones. The difference is they can take one because of talent, not because of need.
Cornerback
You can never have too many quality cornerbacks. Chidobe Awuzie is on the last year of his contract and coming off an injury.
The Bengals could pull a Dax Hill and pick the best cornerback on their board to groom for next year. Someone like Deonte Banks is a popular choice for the Bengals at pick 28 and would allow for a year of development behind Awuzie and Cam Taylor-Britt.
Regardless of the pick, Orlando Brown Jr. has opened up the Bengals to take the best available player. Now we just have to wait to see what kind of high-impact difference maker the Bengals select when they hand their card in on April 27 in Kansas City.